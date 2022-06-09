W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. W&T Offshore posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,600%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

WTI stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 82.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 897,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 89,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

