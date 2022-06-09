Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,784. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

