Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Insider Sells $477,250.00 in Stock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $477,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,675.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:XHR traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.11. 533,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,908. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

