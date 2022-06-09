Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($3.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xilio Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,063,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,739,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

