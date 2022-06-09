XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,022,600.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $1,022,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 837,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,798,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ XPEL traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 136,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 2.02. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPEL shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

