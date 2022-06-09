XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,022,600.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $1,022,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 837,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,798,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ XPEL traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 136,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 2.02. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPEL shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.
