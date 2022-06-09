Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.55.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of XYL opened at $84.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,756,000 after purchasing an additional 722,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,645,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,983,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,407,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

