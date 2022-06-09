Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yatra Online in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 24.06%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 2,159.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 70,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 41.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,001,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 404,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.
About Yatra Online (Get Rating)
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
