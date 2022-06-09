Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.12)-$(0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $399.3-$403.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.12 million.Yext also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.06)-$(0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.29.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. 2,288,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,082. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $76,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 16,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $105,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,875 shares of company stock worth $420,298 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

