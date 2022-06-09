Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.76 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

Yext stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 40,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,123. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $764.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YEXT. Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.29.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 16,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $105,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,875 shares of company stock valued at $420,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 327.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 44,317 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 40.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Yext by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Yext in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

