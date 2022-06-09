Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Yext updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.06)-$(0.05) EPS and its FY23 guidance to $(0.12)-$(0.10) EPS.
Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.83. 40,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.17.
In other news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $76,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $52,449.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,875 shares of company stock worth $420,298. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on YEXT. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.
Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
