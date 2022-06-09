Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.30 million-$403.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.12 million.Yext also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.29.

YEXT stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 40,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,123. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $764.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yext will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 6,410 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $42,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 16,069 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $105,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,875 shares of company stock valued at $420,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Yext by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Yext by 103.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

