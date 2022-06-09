Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.12)-$(0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $399.3-$403.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.12 million.Yext also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.06)-$(0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.29.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. 2,288,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,082. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $76,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,875 shares of company stock valued at $420,298. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 44,317 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 40.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Yext by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

