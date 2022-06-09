Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.12)-$(0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $399.3-$403.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.12 million.Yext also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.06)-$(0.05) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,123. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $741.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YEXT. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yext presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.29.

In other Yext news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $76,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,875 shares of company stock worth $420,298. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,220,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 73,274 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Yext by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Yext by 5,377.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 155,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 153,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Yext by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 132,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 49,155 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

