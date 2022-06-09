Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ: YTEN):

6/8/2022 – Yield10 Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/27/2022 – Yield10 Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Yield10 Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/20/2022 – Yield10 Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Yield10 Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. "

5/3/2022 – Yield10 Bioscience is now covered by analysts at Univest Sec Llc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Yield10 Bioscience is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Yield10 Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.02). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2,081.30% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YTEN Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

