York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of York Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

YORW traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.31. 35 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,669. The company has a market cap of $574.42 million, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.05. York Water has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. York Water had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Equities analysts expect that York Water will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Thomas Hand acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,649. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,127 shares of company stock valued at $129,056 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of York Water by 2,192.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of York Water by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of York Water by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of York Water by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

