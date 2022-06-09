Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $124.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM opened at $120.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.00. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $108.54 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.