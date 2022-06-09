Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. 8X8 posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. 8X8’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGHT. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

NYSE EGHT opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $846.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.10.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $110,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,748.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $29,878.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,464.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,833 shares of company stock worth $371,425. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 26.3% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 202,455 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,003,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,300,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 103,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

