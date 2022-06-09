Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.32). Aemetis reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.52 million.

AMTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $668,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 258,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aemetis by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Aemetis by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aemetis by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.18. 9,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

