Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.53. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.
Shares of AMRC stock opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.64. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
In related news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.
Ameresco Company Profile
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
