Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.68. American Express reported earnings per share of $2.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.98. The stock has a market cap of $124.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

