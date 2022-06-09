Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Arconic reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,540%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of Arconic stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $29.24. 40,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $84,684,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $2,021,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after acquiring an additional 991,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,559,000 after acquiring an additional 791,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

