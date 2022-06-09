Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) to report sales of $10.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $15.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $45.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 million to $80.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $194.79 million, with estimates ranging from $132.80 million to $271.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.

AXSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

