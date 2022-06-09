Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.04 Million

Brokerages expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) to post sales of $228.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $224.14 million and the highest is $230.00 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $213.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $964.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $952.33 million to $980.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.15 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.33 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.45 million, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $54.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 52,465 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 312,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 27.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 54,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

