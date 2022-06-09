Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDIGet Rating) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings. DoubleDown Interactive posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DoubleDown Interactive.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth $268,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $725,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDI stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.32 million and a PE ratio of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a current ratio of 14.15. DoubleDown Interactive has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $18.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

