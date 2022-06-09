Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Osisko Gold Royalties.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

NYSE OR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.31. 40,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,560. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.69 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -106.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.