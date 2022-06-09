Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) will post sales of $77.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.90 million and the lowest is $75.56 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $55.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $314.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.16 million to $323.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $335.74 million, with estimates ranging from $323.14 million to $345.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $74.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.99 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

PEBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $807.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.79%.

About Peoples Bancorp (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.