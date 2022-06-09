Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 17.67%.

SHBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $407.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $23.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 125,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

