Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10).

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Stealth BioTherapeutics from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITO opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

