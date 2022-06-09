Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

NASDAQ TRHC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,619. The firm has a market cap of $99.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.54. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

