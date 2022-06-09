Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 75.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPVG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 203,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $459.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

