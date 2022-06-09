Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Valvoline also posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. StockNews.com began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.63. 16,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,562. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74. Valvoline has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 104,337 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 105,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 114,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 45,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

