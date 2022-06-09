Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.76. Workday reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workday.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:WDAY traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,332. Workday has a 12 month low of $149.05 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.73.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

