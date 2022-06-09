Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.18. Catalent reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Catalent by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $110.83 on Thursday. Catalent has a 12-month low of $86.34 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.64.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

