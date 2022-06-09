Zacks: Analysts Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.01 Million

Brokerages predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) will announce $92.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.12 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $78.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $373.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $372.00 million to $374.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $396.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $92.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CECE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 13,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $76,820.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,893 shares of company stock valued at $103,170. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $6.70 on Thursday. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $235.51 million, a PE ratio of 83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

