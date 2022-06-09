Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $38.56 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth $1,580,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

