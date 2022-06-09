Zacks: Analysts Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMXGet Rating) will announce sales of $18.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.41 million and the highest is $25.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $16.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $73.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.36 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $79.75 million, with estimates ranging from $69.26 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTMX. Wedbush dropped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.59.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $124.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.76. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $10,420,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,446,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 5,827.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 625,307 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 115.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 885,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 473,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

