Zacks: Analysts Expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Cytosorbents posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a negative net margin of 71.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

CTSO stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,472. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $94.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,946,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 108,833 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.