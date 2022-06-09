Zacks: Analysts Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

Analysts expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBKGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. FB Financial reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

FB Financial stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.47. 745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,136. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $8,292,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 338,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 147,199 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,875,000 after purchasing an additional 133,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.