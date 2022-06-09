Zacks: Analysts Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. FB Financial reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

FB Financial stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.47. 745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,136. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $8,292,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 338,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 147,199 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,875,000 after purchasing an additional 133,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

