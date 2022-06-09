Zacks: Analysts Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $967.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) to announce $967.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $962.20 million to $976.21 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $861.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iHeartMedia.

IHRT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.76. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

In other news, Director James A. Rasulo purchased 40,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $480,664.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,712.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 1,096,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $13,666,090.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,024,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,245,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares during the period. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,265,000 after acquiring an additional 630,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,262,000 after buying an additional 221,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,946,000 after buying an additional 118,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

