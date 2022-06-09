Zacks: Analysts Expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). indie Semiconductor reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 140.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 171.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.34. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 17,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $119,597.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,937.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 280,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 25,081 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $6,545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 803.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 438,611 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

