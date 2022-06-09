Zacks: Analysts Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,254.97% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $73.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 56,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 24,666 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

