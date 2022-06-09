Zacks: Analysts Expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,845,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,044 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $24,845,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,211,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,126,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,013,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,241. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

