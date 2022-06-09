Zacks: Analysts Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.93 Million

Brokerages expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) will post sales of $13.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.90 million to $13.95 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $13.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $58.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.17 million to $58.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $64.82 million, with estimates ranging from $64.43 million to $65.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $40,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.