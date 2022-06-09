Zacks: Analysts Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.59). Merus reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($1.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 104.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Merus by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Merus by 53.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRUS stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Merus has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

