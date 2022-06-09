Zacks: Analysts Expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) will post $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $842.85 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $4.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26,902.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

