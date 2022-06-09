Zacks: Analysts Expect Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) to report sales of $150.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Portillo’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portillo’s will report full year sales of $593.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.05 million to $596.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $669.71 million, with estimates ranging from $661.97 million to $674.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Portillo’s.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PTLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $57.73.

In other Portillo’s news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,204,655.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,773. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

