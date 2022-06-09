Zacks: Analysts Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. Sharps Compliance posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $392,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,294 shares of company stock valued at $640,904. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 145,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.01. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

