Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) to post $89.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.10 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $66.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $348.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.90 million to $374.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $511.26 million, with estimates ranging from $450.20 million to $723.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

In other news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 163.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 807,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 55,575 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOVA opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

