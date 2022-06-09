Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) to post $89.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.10 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $66.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $348.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.90 million to $374.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $511.26 million, with estimates ranging from $450.20 million to $723.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.
In other news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 163.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 807,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 55,575 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NOVA opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $46.40.
About Sunnova Energy International (Get Rating)
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.
