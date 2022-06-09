Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) will report $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.41. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $41.13 on Thursday. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

