Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Announce -$0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will post ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.80). eHealth reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 102.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $105.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 18,015 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $8,328,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,096,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in eHealth by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. eHealth has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $64.83.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

